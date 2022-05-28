Hyderabad: Chain-snatchers arrested, 120gm of gold chains seized

Hyderabad: The Shalibanda police along with the South zone team of the Commissioner’s task force on Saturday arrested two serial chain-snatchers and seized 120 gms of gold chains and a motorcycle.

According to the police, the accused, Mohd Faisal Shah Ali Jabri (40) and Mohd Khaleel (35) are residents of Bandlaguda. Of the two, Faisal Shah had been in jail previously for being involved in more than 135 chain snatching cases in the city.

He was released from jail in April of 2022, following which he began planning to carry out more chain-snatching. He bought a second-hand bike with the help of his friend Khaleel and snatched three chains off women. He handed over the stolen property to Khaleel so they could later profit off of it.

Last Saturday, a woman named Sujata was purchasing vegetables near Shamsheergunj when Faisal Shah snatched her ‘mangalsutram.’ She lodged a complaint with the local Shalibanda police.

The police later identified and arrested the culprits, and arrested them under section 392 (Punishment for robbery) of the Indian Penal Code.