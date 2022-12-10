Hyderabad: City to host 7th Edition of TiE Global Entrepreneurship Summit

Delhi: TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs), the internationally prominent NPO devoted to the growth of entrepreneurs, will host its flagship Entrepreneurship Summit, TiE Global Summit, between 12th – 14th December in Hyderabad.



The event is set to be inaugurated in the presence of K T Rama Rao, Minister of IT, Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana, Shantanu Narayen, Chief Executive Officer, Adobe Systems, and Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, CEO & MD, Greenko Group.



Commended as the Largest Entrepreneurship Summit, TiE Global Summit will be witness to 2500 delegates, 550+ TiE charter members from across 17 countries, 150+ Global Speakers, and 200+ Investors.



Kiran Patel, a seasoned entrepreneur, and the backbone of several unicorns will deliver a special keynote at the summit.



The International Summit will witness a legion of Investor Classes, Mentor Classes, Women Pitch Fests, University Pitch Fests and other initiatives to accelerate startup development.



TGS’22 aims to cross-pollinate ideas and visions of distinct entrepreneurs to propel the need for entrepreneurial acceleration and growth.



In the past 5 years, a selection of rapidly growing unicorns has redefined how startups operate and grow.



Recognizing the need to impart the joy of entrepreneurship from such unicorn builders, TiE Global Summit will witness speakers from Udaan.com, Urban Ladder, Bira 91, Droom & ShopClues among others.



With a dedicated focus on women entrepreneurship, 39 women entrepreneurs will participate in semifinals of TiE Women Global Pitch Competition during the Global summit. 6 of these startups will be shortlisted, who will further perform a live pitch at the finals. TiE will provide USD 100,000 dollars to the winner.

Commenting on the Summit, Murali Bukkapatnam, Vice Chairman of TiE Global and Co-Chair, TiE Global Summit 2022 said, “We are delighted to welcome the trailblazing phenomenon that TiE Global Summit is. Backed by the impact created by TiE and its events such as TiE Global Summit, TiE has cemented its position as a catalyst for the development of international entrepreneurial ecosystem”.



The Global Summit will also host a multitude of Mentor Sessions, Investor Sessions, Incubator Showcases, and University Pitch Fests. TiE Global Summit will be home to over 6000 formal investor interactions during the 2-day event, where 300-400 startups expected at the summit will be ensured at least 3 interactions with key investors.



Suresh Raju, President, TiE Hyderabad and Co-Chair, TiE Global Summit 2022 further added, “TiE Global Summit, has metamorphosized into a global phenomenon, attracting the participation of investors, entrepreneurs, influencers and aspiring leaders of tomorrow from all over the world. The impact of TiE is reflected in the direct economy it created, of USD 1 trillion dollars. TiE members have also created 10 million direct jobs over the years. This is only a teaser for our ambitions for TiE Global Summit henceforth”.

The success of this event on a global magnitude involved support from industry partners including The Government of Telangana, WeFounderCircle, Greenko, KPMG, EY, Chiratae Ventures and t-hub among others. Outreach partners also include the likes of ISB and NASSCOM among others.



TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) Hyderabad Chapter is a go-to network of 150+ successful Charter Members and a vibrant and most recognized chapter worldwide, each year TiE Hyderabad impacts over 1100 startups and 6400+ students, conducts 131+ of events & activities under 20+ themes viz. TiE Grad, TiE Young Entrepreneurs, TYE Summer, Open Mic, Mentor Advisor, Deeptech SIG, Investor Connect, Knowledge Series, Leadership Series & My Story to encourage, nurture next-generation entrepreneurs