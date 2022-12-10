Hyderabad: Depressed over ill health, man ends life in Kushaiguda

Hyderabad: A man hailing from Kushaiguda, allegedly committed suicide in his house on Thursday upset with his ill health for quite some time.



According to the police, the deceased, Ravi Kumar, 35, was a resident of Kapra in Kushaiguda and worked at a hardware shop.



Ravi Kumar died by suicide, hanging himself in his bedroom. However, no suicide note was found.

The Kushaiguda police have shifted the body to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem and a probe into the case is reportedly underway.