Telangana: 31 of a mob arrested for kidnapping woman

Hyderabad: Telangana police on Saturday said they have rescued a woman, who was kidnapped from her residence in broad daylight and arrested 31 accused so far.



“Total of 8 people have been arrested and we also rescued the woman. A kidnapping case has been registered against the accused,” said Additional Commissioner, Rachakonda Commissionerate, Sudheer Babu.



The woman was kidnapped from her residence in the Adibatla area in Ranga Reddy on Friday.

#WATCH | Ranga Reddy, Telangana | A 24-yr-old woman was kidnapped from her house in Adibatla y'day. Her parents alleged that around 100 youths barged into their house, forcibly took their daughter Vaishali away & vandalised the house. Police say, case registered & probe underway. pic.twitter.com/s1lKdJzd2B — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

As per reports, the woman’s parents have alleged that around a hundred youths had barged into their house and forcibly taken away their 24-year-old daughter, Vaishali.

The accused also vandalised the house, the parents told the police.

“It is definitely a serious offence. We have registered cases under section 307 and other sections of IPC related to threatening. An investigation is underway,” said Sudheer Babu.

The accused have been booked under sections 147, 148, 307, 324, 363, 427, 506, 452, 380 r/w 149 of the Indian Penal Code.

Further details are awaited.

