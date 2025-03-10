Water supply in parts of Hyderabad hit due to Chandanagar leakage

Hyderabad: Water supply in parts of the city will be interrupted on Monday, March 10, due to a major leakage discovered last night in Chandanagar.

The 1500 mm diameter PSC pumping main under Manjira Phase 2 developed a leakage near Mughal Restaurant on the Old Bombay Highway.

Water supply has been disrupted in areas including Beeranguda, Aminpur, Miyapur, Dipti Sri Nagar, KPHB Housing Board, Nizampet, Hyder Nagar, Moosapet and Erragadda, under divisions 6, 9, 17 and 22.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has taken up repair works likely to be completed by 5 pm. Normal water supply will be restored by Tuesday.

In a review meeting held with the staff earlier in the day, HMWSSB managing director, Ashok Reddy, inquired about the progress of the repair work. He said that the operations, maintenance and transmission officials should take up the work in coordination.

The MD directed water tankers to be supplied to areas which have been affected due to the leakage to ensure that people do not face any difficulties.

The water board’s executive director, Mayank Mittal, instructed repair works to be completed at the earliest and directed for the deployment of more teams to speed up works for the restoration of water supply at the earliest.