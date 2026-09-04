Hyderabad: Clash erupts at JNTU after Teej celebrations

Hyderabad: A clash erupted between a few students at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Kukatpally in the early hours of Friday, September 4, reportedly over an argument during Teej celebrations at the campus.
A video shows people beating each other with sticks near a gate, while another clip shows people kicking at doors. The clash reportedly broke out between students from Gautami and Manjeera hostels over a remark on a girl.
According to the JNTU Public Relations Officer, Shravan G, no students suffered major injuries, and the situation was quickly de-escalated by the police. “One student was admitted to a hospital, while others only had minor injuries,” he added.
No students have been suspended over the incident, but a committee has been set up to review the incident, he added.
According to reports, police detained a few students and registered a case. Further details are awaited.