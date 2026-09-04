Hyderabad: Clash erupts at JNTU after Teej celebrations

Hyderabad: A clash erupted between a few students at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Kukatpally in the early hours of Friday, September 4, reportedly over an argument during Teej celebrations at the campus.

A video shows people beating each other with sticks near a gate, while another clip shows people kicking at doors. The clash reportedly broke out between students from Gautami and Manjeera hostels over a remark on a girl.

A clash erupted between a few students at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Kukatpally in the early hours of Friday, September 4, reportedly over an argument during Teej celebrations at the campus.



The clash reportedly broke out between students from… pic.twitter.com/59amTILnPQ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 4, 2026

According to the JNTU Public Relations Officer, Shravan G, no students suffered major injuries, and the situation was quickly de-escalated by the police. “One student was admitted to a hospital, while others only had minor injuries,” he added.

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No students have been suspended over the incident, but a committee has been set up to review the incident, he added.

According to reports, police detained a few students and registered a case. Further details are awaited.