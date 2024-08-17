Hyderabad: Class 10 student dies as auto gets trapped under RTC bus after truck collision

Hyderabad: A class 10 student died on August 17, Saturday after the auto she was travelling in was hit by a truck thrice from behind and crashed into an RTC bus.

The incident occurred at the Uppal signal at 7:45 am when an auto rickshaw with a student of Gowtham Model School on board was on its way to Habsiguda.

The truck driver drove rashly when he lost control and hit the auto-rickshaw. The victim was identified as 16-year-old Ranga Saathvika, a resident of Tarnaka. The truck driver hit the auto thrice from behind following which the auto was crushed under the RTC bus.

The student and the auto driver were shifted to Prasad Hospital, Nacharam, where the victim was declared dead on arrival. However, the driver Yellaiya who was grievously injured is receiving treatment.

The truck driver was arrested and a case has been registered.