Telangana: Man flogs brother, sister-in-law over financial dispute

Hyderabad: A man in Siddipet on Friday, August 16, flogged his brother and sister-in-law over a financial dispute.

The victim Dantraboina Parsuramulu, reportedly borrowed Rs 1.2 lakh from his brother Kanakaiah. Parsuramulu returned Rs 1 lakh and sought time to pay the remaining amount; however, Kanakaiah began harrassing the victims.

Kanakaraju, a local councillor got involved and invited Parsuramulu to resolve the issue. The victims reached the councillor’s house where a heated argument ensued between the brothers. When the dispute could not be resolved, Kanakaraju asked them to leave.

As they were leaving, Kanakaiah, along with his wife Bhagya and their son, confronted Parsuramulu.

When the victim’s wife Tara tried to intervene, the family tied the couple to a pole and began assaulting them. The attack was stopped after locals intervened.

The Siddipet Town I police registered a case and the investigation is underway.