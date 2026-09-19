Hyderabad Class 4 student dies after falling from school stairs

Hyderabad: A Class 4 student died while undergoing treatment on Friday, September 18, a day after she sustained injuries in a fall from a staircase at a school in Shadnagar.

The student reportedly fell face-first while descending the staircase on Thursday, September 17, and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The deceased has been identified as nine-year-old Varnika, a student at Indian Public School. Varnika was unconscious and was rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

The incident was caught on a closed circuit television (CCTV) camera. Varnika can be seen alighting the stairs and falling after losing her balance. A fellow student is seen helping her.

A class 4 student died after falling from the stairs at a school in Shadnagar on Friday, September 18. The student fell face-first while alighting the staircase on Thursday, September 17.



The student was identified as 9-year-old Varnika, a student of Indian Public School.… pic.twitter.com/z9KDyCnVfv — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 18, 2026

Varnika was first taken to a hospital in Shadnagar, but as her condition worsened, she was shifted to Rainbow Hospital at Banjara Hills, where she died.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official of the Shadnagar Police said, “The incident occurred at 1 pm on Thursday, and the girl died during treatment at midnight. The parents don’t want to file a complaint in this matter. Hence, no case has been registered.”