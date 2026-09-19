Hyderabad Class 4 student dies after falling from school stairs

The student has been identified as nine-year-old Varnika, a student at Indian Public School.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Student falls on staircase in school
Student falls on staircase in school

Hyderabad: A Class 4 student died while undergoing treatment on Friday, September 18, a day after she sustained injuries in a fall from a staircase at a school in Shadnagar.

The student reportedly fell face-first while descending the staircase on Thursday, September 17, and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The deceased has been identified as nine-year-old Varnika, a student at Indian Public School. Varnika was unconscious and was rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

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The incident was caught on a closed circuit television (CCTV) camera. Varnika can be seen alighting the stairs and falling after losing her balance. A fellow student is seen helping her.

Varnika was first taken to a hospital in Shadnagar, but as her condition worsened, she was shifted to Rainbow Hospital at Banjara Hills, where she died.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official of the Shadnagar Police said, “The incident occurred at 1 pm on Thursday, and the girl died during treatment at midnight. The parents don’t want to file a complaint in this matter. Hence, no case has been registered.”

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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