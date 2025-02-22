Hyderabad: Class 8 student jumps from building after ‘slap’ by teacher, dies

A note, purportedly written by the boy, apologising to his mother for "ending his life" was found in his book, police said.

Indo-Asian News Service | Posted by Marziya Sharif | Published: 22nd February 2025 8:43 pm IST
Hyderabad: A class 8 student of a private school died by suicide on Saturday by jumping from the school building after being “reprimanded” and “slapped” by a teacher, police said.

The incident occurred at around 9.30 am when the Physical Education Teacher allegedly rebuked the 14-year-old boy in front of other students inside the classroom for reportedly “turning the direction” of a CCTV camera, they said.

Feeling “insulted,” the boy later told the teacher he needed to use the washroom but instead went to the fourth floor of the building and jumped, police said.

The student was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead, police added.

Some students told media that the teacher had allegedly slapped the boy.

A note, purportedly written by the boy, apologising to his mother for “ending his life” was found in his book, police said.

A case has been registered on charges of abetment to suicide, and further investigation is underway.

