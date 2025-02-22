Six-year-old rescued from lift accident in Hyderabad apartment dies

Hyderabad: In a tragic turn of events, the six-year-old boy who was rescued after getting stuck between an elevator and a concrete slab in an apartment located in Shanti Nagar locality of Masab Tank here passed away while undergoing treatment at Niloufer Hospital on Saturday, February 22.

According to doctors, Arnav had suffered internal bleeding and his intestines were crushed. His body has been shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for postmortem.

The previous afternoon, Arnav, who was visiting his paternal aunt, fell from the third to the first floor and got stuck in the gap between the elevator and the concrete slab.

The incident occurred when Arnav was inside the lift and his grandfather left the grill door open. While inside, Arnav pressed the start button and the elevator began moving upwards.

Arnav panicked and tried to jump out of the elevator’s door but unfortunately got stuck between the elevator and the concrete slab. As the boy screamed loudly, the residents of the apartment rushed to the spot and called the police for help.

A rescue operation was launched immediately after the fire brigade, Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams and doctors rushed to the Hyderabad apartment.

The Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency’s (HYDRAA) disaster response force team was later called in to cut through the slab and the lift frame.