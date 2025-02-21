6-yr-old falls between lift-wall at Hyderabad apartments, rescued

A six-year-old boy was rescued after getting stuck between a lift and its wall at an apartment complex in Shantinagar, Hyderabad, on Friday, February 21.

The boy has been identified as Arnav, who was visiting his paternal aunt when the incident occurred around 1:30 pm, causing panic among residents who immediately alerted authorities.

DRF uses a welding machine to open lift doors at Hyderabad apartment

The fire brigade and Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams, along with doctors rushed to the Hyderabad apartment.

Speaking to the media, a Hyderabad police official stated, “The boy was trapped between the lift and the wall, between the ground and first floors.” Using welding machines, they forced open the lift doors to rescue the boy, who had been trapped for nearly three hours.

Arnav reportedly sustained minor injuries and was rushed to Niloufer Hospital. However, doctors suspect internal bleeding as his abdomen was compressed between the lift and the wall at the apartment in Hyderabad.

He is currently undergoing surgery.

Earlier, three students were stuck in a lift at Uppal Skywalk in Hyderabad for almost 45 minutes before being rescued by the police. The incident occurred when the lift at the Skywalk suddenly stopped working, causing panic among the students.