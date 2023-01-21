Hyderabad: 3 persons suspected to be trapped inside building where fire broke out

Hyderabad: Three people are suspected to have got trapped inside the ill-fated commercial building at Secunderabad here where a major fire broke out, police said on Friday.

Personnel involved in the rescue and relief operation could not go inside the building on Friday as it faced the possibility of collapsing with its slab breaking up, official sources said.

Authorities used drone cameras to locate the three persons, who were workers in the building, and efforts were on to trace them.

An official said experts have analysed the structural stability of the building and a decision would be taken on its demolition after they submit a report.

Police personnel have been deployed to prevent people from entering the scene of accident as experts stated that the building is in a bad condition following the blaze, a police release said.

As a precautionary measure, the residents of houses in the vicinity of the building have been asked not to stay in their homes. Many of them left for their relatives’ places, while some have been provided temporary shelter.

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad, visited the residents of the locality on Thursday.

He said a survey of warehouses and godowns which are located in residential localities in Hyderabad should be conducted and further action taken.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary (Urban Development) said a meeting a would be held with senior officials on fire safety on January 23.

“Having a meeting on Jan 23 with @GHMCOnline, addl DG Fire services and Prl secy Home on fire safety, fire audit and statutory compliances required to be complied with depending upon the nature of trade/storage & shall be insisted upon henceforth,” he tweeted.

A major fire broke out in the five-storey commercial building on Thursday and authorities evacuated residents of the adjoining buildings following the blaze which was brought under control after a seven-hour long operation.

A blanket of thick black smoke engulfed the area for several hours.

No one was injured in the incident, and unconfirmed reports on Thursday said two persons were trapped in the building.

Officials, on Thursday itself, ruled out the possibility of survival if anyone was stuck inside the building in view of severe heat and smoke.