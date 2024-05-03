Hyderabad: Clinic run by fake doctor raided by DCA, case booked

Hyderabad: A clinic run by a quack was raided by officials of the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) after it was found that the ‘doctor’ running it did not have the requisite permissions or a medical license. A case was also registered with the police against the quack.

The raid by DCA officials took place at Vayu Clinic in Secunderabad, which was allegedly being run by a quack who falsely claimed to be an MBBS doctor. DCA officials seized drugs worth Rs. 1.60 lakhs that were stocked for sale at the clinic.

Also Read Hyderabad: DCA seizes Itrarole medicine from medical shop

Pullagurla Venkateshwar Reddy, the accused, had allegedly cheated the public by falsely claiming to be an MBBS doctor, said the DCA in a press release. Officials also found doctor stamps with fake registration numbers and fake prescription books at the clinic during the raid.

The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) also lodged a complaint with the Tukaramgate police station regarding the fraudulent practice by the fake doctor for cheating the public. A police case has been filed against Venkateshwar Reddy under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).