Hyderabad: Clinic run by fake doctor raided by DCA, case booked

Hyderabad: A clinic run by a quack was raided by officials of the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) after it was found that the ‘doctor’ running it did not have the requisite permissions or a medical license. A case was also registered with the police against the quack.
The raid by DCA officials took place at Vayu Clinic in Secunderabad, which was allegedly being run by a quack who falsely claimed to be an MBBS doctor. DCA officials seized drugs worth Rs. 1.60 lakhs that were stocked for sale at the clinic.
Pullagurla Venkateshwar Reddy, the accused, had allegedly cheated the public by falsely claiming to be an MBBS doctor, said the DCA in a press release. Officials also found doctor stamps with fake registration numbers and fake prescription books at the clinic during the raid.
The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) also lodged a complaint with the Tukaramgate police station regarding the fraudulent practice by the fake doctor for cheating the public. A police case has been filed against Venkateshwar Reddy under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).