Hyderabad: DCA seizes Itrarole medicine from medical shop

Hyderabad: Officials of the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) officials seized two overpriced medicines – Itrarole-100 (Itraconazole Capsules BP 100 mg) and Itrarole-200 (Itraconazole Capsules BP 100 mg) – at a medical shop in Vanasthalipuram during the raids carried out on Monday, April 22.

According to DCa director general VB Kamalasan Reddy, Itraconazole Capsules sold under brand name ‘Itrarole -100’ and the Itraconazole capsules sold under brand name ‘Itrarole -200’ are under price control as per the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.

The price of the products shall be in accordance with the ceiling Price fixed by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), Government of India, stated the DCA chief. During the raids, stocks worth a total of Rs. 5.52 lakhs were also seized.



