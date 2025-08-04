Hyderabad: CM Revanth inaugurates Eli Lilly GCC in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, August 4, launched the Global Capacity Centre (GCC) of American pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Company at Gachibowli in Hyderabad.

The center will focus on artificial intelligence, cloud computing, automation and software product engineering. The newly inaugurated site aims to resolve some of the major challenges in the health sector across the world. It is likely to provide opportunities for the local talent.

Also Read Congress aspirants grow for Jubilee Hills, D Nagender joins race

The GCC spans 2,20,000 square feet across four floors at the Phoenix Equinox building. The facility has already hired 100 professionals and plans to expand the work force to 1,500 over the next few years.

Eli Lilly and Company is headquartered in Indiana, United States Founded in 1876 by Colonel Eli Lilly, a pharmaceutical chemist and Union Army veteran, it’s a major player in the pharmaceutical industry, with products sold in approximately 125 countries.