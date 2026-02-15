Hyderabad: CM Revanth urges Dalits, Adivasis to focus on education, career

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday, February 15, urged the Dalit and Adivasi communities to focus on education and career instead of land.

He made the statement while addressing the Banjara community at the Shri Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti celebrations in Hyderabad.

The CM explained that the Agriculture Land Ceilings Act was brought in during the 1970s to help the SC community. He said that at that time, the Congress helped people from these communities to protect their self-respect.



The Act was initiated under the Congress government to address the social disparity by dismantling large landholdings and distributing surplus land to landless farmers and smallholders.

At the state level, the Telangana Land Reforms (Ceiling on Agricultural Holdings) Act, 1973, was passed to fix ceilings and take over surplus land. The Act later defined a family unit of up to five members, where major sons were considered separate units. It prohibited benami transactions and land transfers intended to circumvent the law.

The CM said, “I want to tell the Dalits and Adivasis that the Land Ceiling Act was brought in to deal with the challenges during that time.”

Reddy said that the government will instead help provide education to people. “I urge the children to focus on studies and the government will provide all the support for your education and with your career goals,” he added.

Sant Sewalal Maharaj Jayanti

The Sant Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti is observed every year on February 15 to mark the birth anniversary of Sant Sevalal, a social reformer born in Maharashtra in 1815. He played a significant role in advocating for the rights and dignity of marginalised people, particularly the Banjara community.



The celebrations include various events that highlight the life and teachings of the social reformer. Devotees gather at temples and ashrams dedicated to him, offering prayers and seeking his blessings. Religious discourses are held during which spiritual leaders share insights into Sant Sevalal’s philosophy and its relevance in the modern day.

In addition to the religious aspect, social initiatives are also undertaken during this time. Several organisations associated with Sant Sevalal Maharaj conduct community service activities such as blood donation camps, free medical check-ups, and distribution of food and clothing to the underprivileged. These initiatives aim continue his legacy of serving humanity.



