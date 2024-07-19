Hyderabad: CM to inaugurate Gopanpally flyover on July 20

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is set to inaugurate the Gopanpally Thanda flyover on Saturday, July 20 at 11 am.

The newly constructed flyover aims to streamline traffic from the (University of Hyderabad)HCU bus stand to the Outer Ring Road via Vattinagulapally as part of a radial road. Originally slated to open in June, its completion was delayed due to the Lok Sabha elections.

The Gopanpally flyover was built at a cost of Rs. 28.50 crore, The flyover features two exit ramps: one for one-way traffic from Gowlidoddi to Nallagandla, spanning 430 meters, and another from Gowlidoddi to Tellapur, extending 550 meters.

The Gopanpally flyover is set to significantly ease traffic congestion in the IT hubs of Hitec City and the Financial District. It will greatly benefit IT professionals and other road users traveling toward the Outer Ring Road and Serilingampally.