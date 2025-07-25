Hyderabad’s CNG consumption nearly doubles to 2.1 L kgs daily usage: Centre

Hyderabad: The city is witnessing a significant surge in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) consumption, with daily usage now reaching 2.1 lakh kilograms. This substantial increase was informed by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, July 24.

The minister was responding to a question posed by Chevella BJP MP Konda Visweswar Reddy regarding CNG stations in Hyderabad. Puri stated that the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has entrusted nine gas agencies with the responsibility of developing the necessary infrastructure for City Gas Distribution (CGD) in Telangana.

BGL assigned to handle Hyderabad’s needs

Bhagyanagar Gas Limited (BGL) has been specifically assigned the geographical area of Hyderabad. According to the minister, BGL has established 83 CNG stations across the city, currently meeting the fuel needs of approximately 55,000 to 60,000 vehicles daily.

Puri highlighted the remarkable growth in CNG sales, noting that daily sales, which stood at 1.12 lakh kilograms in the 2023-24 financial year, have surged to 2.1 lakh kilograms by June 2025. This represents an impressive nearly 100 percent growth.