Hyderabad collector gets first coloured Rs 100 Make in India coin

Hyderabad: The Government of India has issued a special Rs 100 commemorative coin to mark 10 years of the Make in India initiative.

The inaugural special edition set of the coin was received by Hyderabad-based senior coin collector Rajkumar Agrawal of Ghasi Bazaar, who is known for his expertise and interest in numismatics.

Minted at Kolkata mint

According to Agrawal, the special coin set was minted at the India Government Mint in Kolkata.

The set features the Make in India lion logo in an acrylic cut-out and contains two Rs 100 coins mounted inside the display, with one showing the obverse and the other the reverse.

The coloured design makes the Rs 100 coin a notable addition to commemorative coin collections.