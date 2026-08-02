Hyderabad college gets notice for conducting classes in cellar

The Ignite Junior College in Nizampet has been asked to respond to the show-cause notice by August 5.

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Hyderabad: An intermediate college in Hyderabad was served a show-cause notice on Saturday, August 1, for allegedly conducting classes and operating a canteen in the cellar.

The Medchal-Malkajgiri district intermediate education officer (DIEO) served a notice to Ignite Junior College at Nizampet crossroads for violating building safety norms. The notice was served based on a complaint forwarded by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

According to the DIEO, cellars should only be used for parking and essential utility services, not for educational or residential use. “Such activities could pose a safety risk to students and amount to a violation of the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education’s norms and guidelines,” read the notice.

Subhan Bakery

College must respond to show-cause notice

The Ignite Junior College has been asked to respond to the show-cause notice by August 5. If it fails to respond, the authorities will take action based on the evidence they have against the institution

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