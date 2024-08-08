Hyderabad: Comedian Bithri Sathi apologises for comments on Gita

Hyderabad: Stand-up comedian Bithiri Sathi, who was at the centre of a controversy after he allegedly made inappropriate comments against the Bhavad Gita, tendered an apology on Thursday, August 8.

A case was already booked against him for his alleged derogatory statements.

In a video Baithi Sathi released on Thursday, he tendered an apology and said he had always been doing comedy videos.

“There was a small spelling mistake in that video. I also worship Bhagavad Gita. I am sure to ask for forgiveness, but I will definitely face those who make videos against me.” Bithiri Satti said.

