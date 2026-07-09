Hyderabad Commissioner advises safe Ganesh idol heights

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Wednesday, July 8, met the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi and urged them to ensure that idols are kept within safe height limits to prevent electrocution and other accidents during transportation and immersion processions.

Addressing the meeting, Sajjanar stressed that safety measures should be taken at the idol manufacturing stage rather than after the idols are completed. Referring to previous incidents, the commissioner said that two people were electrocuted in Bandlaguda while transporting the idol.

He also highlighted that one Ganesh Idol was stuck beneath the Panjagutta flyover due to its height. Sajjanar explained the rationale behind height restrictions and said that most cables in Hyderabad are at 22 feet from the ground while the trolleys used for transporting idols are about four feet high. To avoid any untoward incidents, he advised organisers to limit the height of Ganesh idols to 15 feet.

The Samithi was urged to create awareness among idol makers and pandal organisers regarding this issue. The commissioner also cautioned the samithi members against lifting the cables with sticks whole transporting Ganesh idols.