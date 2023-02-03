Hyderabad: Commissioner CV Anand inspects Formula E track

Hyderabad: With Hyderabad all set to host India’s first-ever Formula E race scheduled for Feb 11, the City police commissioner CV Anand inspected the Formula E race track, the audience stands, entry, and exit points on Thursday.

The title partner for the race, Greenko would fully power the event with renewable energy, in line with Formula E’s net zero carbon strategy and RE100 commitment to achieve 100 percent renewable energy for the championship.

The police chief on his Twitter handle account said, “Race day is just around the corner! With Hyderabad all set to host India’s first-ever Formula E race scheduled for Feb 11, yesterday I inspected the track, stands & entry points for a safe and thrilling experience for all.”

Appealing to the citizens for their cooperation, he added, “Please cooperate with us & follow the traffic advisory.”

Race day is just around the corner!



With Hyderabad all set to host India’s first-ever Formula E race scheduled for Feb 11,yesterday I inspected the track,stands & entry points for a safe and thrilling experience for all.



Please cooperate with us & follow traffic advisory pic.twitter.com/HBhkuZgngr — C.V.ANAND, IPS (@CPHydCity) February 3, 2023

The commissioner who was accompanied by his deputies and the event organisers during the inspection reviewed the preparedness of the organisers and other security aspects.

“Around 575 police personnel will be deployed to man security and traffic. A total of 16 stands, seven gates and four foot over bridges have been put up in place to facilitate free crowd movement. The general public is requested to cooperate with the police,” he said, urging the public to use metro services.

C V Anand said that Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), in collaboration with the Telangana government, will organise the mega event that is expected to draw over 21,000 visitors from all over the globe.

The official also briefed the traffic restrictions saying, “traffic diversions will be imposed at NTR Marg from 5 February to 6 February partially and from 7 February to 12 February completely.”

“The actual diversion begins on February 7, and ends on February 12,” he added while requesting the public to note the diversions carefully and avoid movements on this side of the city.

With the Assembly sessions scheduled to start on February 3 and the inauguration of the Secretariat on February 17, Ananad said that officers will be stationed to ensure the free movement of dignitaries, and VVIPs.

“There will be no restriction for free movement of Secretariat employees, labour and vehicles carrying materials,” he added.