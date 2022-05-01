Hyderabad: Commissioner CV Anand releases Traffic advisory for Eid

Hyderabad: City police commissioner CV Anand on Sunday announced traffic restrictions in Hyderabad ahead of Eid-ul-Fitra which is likely to be observed on May 3.

Traffic moving from from Puranapul, Kamatipura, Kishanbagh towards the Eidgah, Mir Alam Tank for prayers will be allowed through Bahadurpura ‘X’ Roads from 8.00 AM to 11.30 AM and they must park vehicles at parking spaces mentioned below. During this time, the general vehicular traffic will be restricted from moving towards Eidgah, Tadban .

It will be diverted at Bahadurpura ‘X’ Roads towards Kishanbagh, Kamatipura and Puranapul etc. For people commuting from these areas parking places are provided at the Parking area at Zoo Park, an open space opposite Masjid Allah-ho-Akbar.

Similarly, traffic moving from Shivrampally and Danamma Huts towards the Eidgah, Mir Alam Tank for prayers will be allowed through Dannama Huts X Roads from 8.00 AM to 11.30 AM and they should park vehicles at parking places mentioned below.

During this period, the general vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah and it will be diverted at Danamma Huts ‘X’ Roads towards Shastripuram, NS Kunta, etc. Parking will be provided near Modern Saw Mill Parking in front of Eidgah main road, Mir Alam filter bed, open space beside Mir Alam filter bed opposite Sufi Cars (for four wheelers) and Yadav Parking (for four wheelers).

Commuters moving from Kalapather towards the Eidgah Mir Alam Tank for prayers will be allowed through Kalapather L&O PS from 8.00 AM to 11.30 AM and they should park vehicles at parking places mentioned below.

During this period, the general vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah and it will be diverted at Kalapather L&O PS towards Mochi Colony, Bhadurpura, Shamsheergunj and Nawab Saheb Kunta. Parking will be provided at Bhayya Parking, Indian Oil Petrol bunk and Vishaka Cements Shop beside BNK Colony.

While the traffic restriction will be effective from 8:30 AM to 11:00 AM, heavy vehicles moving from Puranapul towards Bhadurpura will be diverted at Puranapul Darwaza towards Jiaguda and City College side till the entire congregation disperses after prayers from the Eidgah.

Similarly, vehicles moving from Shamshabad, Rajendra Nagar and Milardevpally towards Bhadurpura will be diverted from Aramghar Junction towards Shamshabad or Rajendra Nagar, Milardevpally areas till the dispersion of devotees after prayers from the Eidgah.

In view of the Prayers at Hockey Ground, Masbtank, the namazees will offer prayers up to under the Masabtank Junction flyover, in this connection no vehicular traffic will be allowed under the Masabtank flyover. The traffic coming from Mehdipatnam side and from Lakdikapul side will be allowed for commuting only on the flyover and the following traffic diversions will be imposed till the completion of prayers i.e., from 07.00 a.m. to 10.00 a.m.

The General Traffic coming from Mehdipatnam towards Road No.1, Banjara Hills via. Masab Tank will be diverted through Flyover Masab Tank, Via. Ayodya Junction (Left turn) Khiartabad, RTA Office, Khairtabad (Left Turn) Taj Krishna Hotel so on.

The vehicular traffic coming from Lakdikapool towards Masab tank and intending to go to Road No.1/12 Banjara Hills via. Masab Tank will be diverted at Ayodya Junction towards Nirankari, Khiartabad, V V Statue, Khairtabad RTA Office (Left Turn) Taj Krishna Hotel. Traffic will not be allowed from below the Masab Tank Flyover towards Road No.1, Banjarahills till the completion of prayers.

The vehicular traffic coming from Road No. 12, Banjara Hills will not be allowed towards Masab Tank and will be diverted at Road No, 1/12 Junction towards Taj Krishna Hotel – Right Turn – RTA Khairtabad and vehicular traffic coming from NFCL Junction, Panjagutta will not be allowed towards Masab Tank and will be diverted at Taj Krishna Hotel towards Erramanjil Colony, RTA Khairtabad, Nirankari, Lakdikapool, Masab Tank Flyover, Mehdipatnam.