Hyderabad Commissioner dances to ‘Ayaa Sher’ from The Paradise

In a video shared online, Sajjanar is seen joining a group of police personnel as they let their hair down to the catchy song.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Hyderabad police officer dancing on Paradise Ayaa Sher song during a public event.
Hyderabad Comissioner VC Sajjanar dances to Ayaa Sher song

Hyderabad: As the Ganesh immersions drew to a close on Saturday, September 26, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar grooved to the song “Ayaa Sher” from the movie, The Paradise.

In a video shared online, Sajjanar is seen joining a group of police personnel as they let their hair down to the catchy song. Sajjanar took some time before breaking into a jig as he lifted his arms and grooved. Two police officials lifted the Commissioner onto their shoulders while others continued dancing with sticks and batons in their hands.

“Ayaa Sher” is a song from the recently released movie starring Nani. Set in post-Independence Secunderabad, The Paradise follows Jadal (Nani) and his mother Sammakka (Sonali Kulkarni), who belong to a marginalised community living under the brutal rule of Malik (Mohan Babu).

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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