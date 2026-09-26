Hyderabad Commissioner dances to ‘Ayaa Sher’ from The Paradise

Hyderabad: As the Ganesh immersions drew to a close on Saturday, September 26, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar grooved to the song “Ayaa Sher” from the movie, The Paradise.

In a video shared online, Sajjanar is seen joining a group of police personnel as they let their hair down to the catchy song. Sajjanar took some time before breaking into a jig as he lifted his arms and grooved. Two police officials lifted the Commissioner onto their shoulders while others continued dancing with sticks and batons in their hands.

As the Ganesh immersions drew to a close on Saturday, September 26, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar grooved to the song " Ayaa Sher " from the movie The Paradise.



In a video shared online, Sajjanar is seen joining a group of police personnel as they let their hair… pic.twitter.com/R5QdWHqcE9 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 26, 2026

“Ayaa Sher” is a song from the recently released movie starring Nani. Set in post-Independence Secunderabad, The Paradise follows Jadal (Nani) and his mother Sammakka (Sonali Kulkarni), who belong to a marginalised community living under the brutal rule of Malik (Mohan Babu).