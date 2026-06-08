Hyderabad Commissioner reviews security at fish prasadam event

He said that people coming from other states have been accorded priority on the first day and urged local residents to attend the same on the second day.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 8th June 2026 4:50 pm IST
Hyderabad CP VC Sajjanar Addresse the media at Nampally exhibition grounds
VC Sajjanar addressed the media at Nampally exhibition grounds

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Monday, June 8, reviewed the security arrangements ahead of the Fish Prasadam event at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds.

The Hyderabad Police have deployed 1,000 security personnel for the fish prasadam distribution event.

Sajjanar closely examined the queue lines, counters and the functioning of the mini command control center set up at the venue, offering various instructions to the staff.

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He said that people coming from other states have been accorded priority on the first day and urged local residents to attend the same on the second day.

Following the inspection, the Commissioner addressed the media and said, “Over 25,000 people from various parts of the country have already arrived here to receive this prasadam. The Bathini Family and Telangana government have jointly completed all arrangements for the fish medicine distribution, which is set to begin at 9 pm tonight.”

The commissioner said that crime teams, SHE Teams, and Task Force personnel will be on duty to prevent any untoward incidents. To assist visitors arriving from various states, announcements are being made via the Police Command Control Room in multiple languages, including Odia, Kannada, Marathi, and Gujarati, along with Telugu.

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He added that an advisory was issued ahead of the programme to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. Medical teams and five ambulances have been kept on standby to provide emergency medical services.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 8th June 2026 4:50 pm IST

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