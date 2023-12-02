Hyderabad commissioner rewards three police officers for swift actions during poll

Sub-Inspector G Ambika of Mangalhat police station received recognition for her bravery and quick intervention.

Published: 2nd December 2023 12:41 pm IST
Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, Sandeep Shandilya, expressed appreciation and rewarded three police officers for their prompt response in ensuring a smooth polling process during the Telangana Assembly Elections held on Thursday.

Sub-Inspector G Ambika of Mangalhat police station received recognition for her bravery and quick intervention in preventing any potential incidents in Shahinayatgunj police limits.

Vinay Kumar, a police constable, was commended for his courage in halting individuals attempting to cast fake votes in the Habeeb Nagar polling booth. He efficiently handed them over to the relevant police station and filed a case.

Krishna Kumari Bhosle, WPC at Falaknuma police station, also received accolades for thwarting attempts at casting bogus votes.

The commendations were presented in the presence of Additional Commissioners Vikram Singh Mann (L&O) and P Vishwa Prasad (Special Branch). These officers played a crucial role in maintaining law and order during the election proceedings.

