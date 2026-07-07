Hyderabad Commissioner stresses road safety lessons for children

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Tuesday, July 7, urged parents to teach their children about road safety.

In a post on X, Sajjanar shared a video of school girl alighting a bus and running towards her residence. The student gets hit by a bike and falls to the ground.

⚠️ Sensitive Visuals | క్షణకాలం ఏమరపాటు.. జీవితకాలపు విషాదం!



ఇటీవల మహారాష్ట్రలో జరిగిన ఈ ఘటన దృశ్యాలు ప్రతి ఒక్కరినీ కలచివేస్తున్నాయి.



ఇలాంటి ప్రమాదాలు జరగకుండా ఉండాలంటే.. తల్లిదండ్రులు, పాఠశాల యాజమాన్యాలు, వాహనదారులు సమన్వయంతో, బాధ్యతాయుతంగా వ్యవహరించాల్సిన అవసరం ఎంతైనా ఉంది.… pic.twitter.com/OQzDRP0hN7 — V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (@SajjanarVC_IPS) July 7, 2026

“To prevent such accidents, there is a crucial need for parents, school management and vehicle drivers to act responsibly and in coordination with one another,” the Commissioner said. He urged parents to teach their children basic traffic safety rules, including “stop, look and cross.”

He said that looking both ways before crossing the road when no vehicles are coming. Children should not be crossing roads by themselves and remain under adult supervision.

Sajjanar asked the school bus drivers to ensure that the students are dropped off and reach their homes safely. “Transporting students is not the only duty,” he said.

According to the Commissioner, buses should be stopped in designated areas and not on congested locations. Vehicles should move at a slow pace while passing through schools. Remain extremely vigilant, keeping in mind the risk of children suddenly running onto the road from either in the front or behind stationary buses.

He suggested that the bus attendant personally accompany the student after they disembark, ensuring they cross the road safely or are handed over to their parents. “A life is far more important than haste while traveling. A moment of patience and a little alertness can prevent tragedy from striking many families,” the Sajjanar said.