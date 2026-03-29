Hyderabad: Committee against war protests Israel’s aggression on Iran

Hyderabad: The Telangana Committee Against War organised a protest against Israel and US aggression on Iran at the Charminar on Sunday, March 29.

Members of the Communist Party of India Marxist, Congress and the Majlis Bachao Tehreek participated in the protest along with social activists. The protestors called for an end to the Israel-US-Iran conflict at the earliest. A rally was conducted from the Charminar to the Exhibition grounds in Nampally.

The Telangana Committee Against War organised a protest against Israel and US aggression on Iran at the Charminar on Sunday, March 29.



Members of the Communist Party of India Marxist, Congress and the Majlis Bachao Tehreek participated in the protest along with social activists.… pic.twitter.com/iaQx4I4J19 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 29, 2026

Posters demanding that the conflict be stopped were seen at the protest. Slogans such as “Rok do, Rok do Jung ko rok do (Stop the war)” were raised at the protest. “One World one voice: Stop the war,” read some posters.

Protesters gather at Charminar against Israel’s aggression on Iran

Addressing the media, a member of the CPI M said, “This protest has been organised to call for an end to Israel’s aggression on Iran. Today marks one month since the start of the conflict. Only Trump knows when it will end.”

He said that the killing of school girls and innocent civilians is a blot on humanity.” This aggression is against the United Nations charter and must be stopped immediately,” he concluded.