Hyderabad: Complaint filed against Moghalpura inspector for thrashing public

Hyderabad: A complaint has been lodged against Moghalpura inspector Durga Prasad for needlessly thrashing the public – both pedestrians and commuters – in the Old City of Hyderabad. The complaint was sent to the city police commissioner Kothakota Srinivas Reddy after videos of the police excesses surfaced on social media.

According to the complaint by activist SQ Massod, the Moghalpura inspector has been allegedly thrashing and harassing people in the night as part of the Mission Chabutra of the Hyderabad police. The programme was introduced to get youth who hang out late in the night outside of their homes to stop indulging in the activity.

Complaint lodged against Mughalpura inspector for excesses and harassment of youth in old city. pic.twitter.com/aJf9mj0mAB — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 16, 2024

In the past, activists also raised the issue of police excesses. In a video that has been doing rounds on social media, the inspector and other police officials can be seen questioning people, apart from beating up people randomly.

Masood in his complaint also asked the Hyderabad police commissioner to put an end to Mission Chabutra, apart from seeking action against the Moghalpura inspector. In his email, he also added that the police in the south zone have been doing this in the past as well.