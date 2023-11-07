Hyderabad: Cong vows to spur progress in Old City once in power

Hyderabad: The District Congress Committee (DCC) of the Hyderabad district has pledged to spearhead a series of development projects in the Old City if the party comes to power in the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana.

Hyderabad DCC President Sameer Waliullah, in a media statement on Tuesday, November 7, announced that a ‘focused effort’ would be made to revitalize the area through substantial financial investments and infrastructural overhauls.

Will bolster QQSUDA, expand SETWIN: Cong

Under the Congress banner, Sameer Waliullah outlined a multi-pronged strategy poised to transform the Old City. At the core of its vision lies a proposal for a dedicated Rs. 5,000 financial package to bolster the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA), not only with funds but with additional manpower and new projects.

On employment, the party said that it aims to expand SETWIN’s (Society for Employment Promotion & Training in Twin Cities) training programs by boosting both funds and staffing levels.

On Old City Metro, Passport Office

The Congress is also promising to open the Metro Rail in the Old City within one year of winning the elections. “The enhancement of the business ecosystem is another key objective, with the party proposing SEZ status for the area to attract businesses to establish their offices, creating a bedrock for economic growth,” the media statement read.

Sameer Waliullah stressed the importance of infrastructure and public services, promising to establish a Passport Office, other essential government departments, and a super-specialty hospital to meet the healthcare needs of Old City residents.

The party said that it plans to implement laws to prevent financial exclusion against the Old City, in a comprehensive anti-discrimination legislative effort.

International School in Old City

Sameer Waliullah said that the High Command would be convinced to establish an international school in the Old City Hyderabad to ensure access to ‘world-class’ education for local children. He said an international school per district has been promised in the Six Guarantees unveiled by the Congress party.

He said the healthcare infrastructure would be improved by upgrading the Osmania General Hospital and other public hospitals while enhancing medical services for the community.

Sameer Waliullah said these suggestions were compiled after having wide consultation with various leaders, organisations, and other stakeholders and they would be submitted to the TPCC president A Revanth Reddy to be crystallized into concrete guarantees.

Telangana is going to the polls on November 30.