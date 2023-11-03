Cong will snatch at least 3 seats from AIMIM: Hyderabad DCC prez

Hyderabad: Hyderabad District Congress Committee (DCC) president Sameer Waliullah expressed confidence on Friday, November 3, that the Congress would ‘snatch’ at least three seats from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in the upcoming Assembly elections.

In a media statement, Sameer Waliullah said that the Congress has developed a ‘new approach’ for the Old City to challenge the AIMIM. He said that the Congress would contest all Assembly segments in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency and that it was hopeful of winning the Charminar, Yakutpura, and Nampally seats.

‘AIMIM fearing Congress’

“It was because of the fear of the Congress that AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi replaced candidates in Charminar, Yakutpura, and Nampally. The Congress has been successful in highlighting the failures of the MIM in developing the Old City and other areas represented by its legislators. We will intensify our campaign once all the candidates are declared,” Sameer Waliullah said.

He also welcomed the proposed Rs 5,000 crore budget and a sub-plan for minorities in the Congress manifesto. He said that the party also plans to provide financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to 1 lakh minority youth every year. These measures, he said, would lead to the economic empowerment of minorities who have been ‘neglected; under the BRS regime.

Sameer Waliullah further said that the enhancement of honorarium for Imams to Rs 10,000 and Muezzins to Rs 8,000 would benefit thousands of Imams and Muezzins. “For the first time, Khadims of all Dargahs will also receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 10,000,” he said.

‘Minorities Declaration soon’

The Congress leader said that the Minorities Declaration, prepared under the leadership of former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir, is ‘comprehensive’ and will be unveiled soon. He also said that a separate Hyderabad Declaration would be released, covering specific promises for the development of the Old City.

Sameer Waliullah said that if voted to power, the Congress party would revive the Setwin, Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority, Musi River Development Board, and other agencies. “Our target is to increase employment opportunities in the Old City of Hyderabad,” he said.

He also said that the works on the Metro Rail project in the Old City would begin within one month of the Congress party returning to power and that the project would be completed within 12 months.

Sameer Waliullah said that the Congress party would take these issues to the people while highlighting the accomplishments of the party. He said that the Congress has been receiving an ‘overwhelming’ response from the people and is confident of creating history by winning a few seats from the Old City of Hyderabad.

Telangana is going to the polls on November 30.