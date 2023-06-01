Hyderabad: Congress accuses BRS govt of neglecting minority issues

Hyderabad: The Congress launched a scathing attack on the BRS government and Chief Minister KCR, accusing them of disregarding the development and welfare of minorities.

A meeting of the Pradesh Congress Committee Minorities Department was convened at Indira Bhavan, in Hyderabad, where leaders including All India Congress Committee Minorities Department Chairman Imran Pratapgarhi, MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Telangana Pradesh Congress Minorities Department Chairman Sheikh Abdullah Sohail voiced their concerns. The meeting aimed to highlight the injustices faced by minority communities over the past nine years under the BRS government.

In the meeting, various issues affecting minorities were identified and presented through audio and powerpoint presentations. The focus was on areas where the BRS government had failed, including unemployment, housing, education, development of the Urdu language, Shadi Mubarak scheme, protection of religious places, increasing crime rates, Waqf properties, and the minority welfare budget.

The Congress highlighted the neglect of around 15 lakh unemployed youth in Telangana, who have been denied access to loans and job opportunities. The Sudhir Commission report revealed that 43 percent of Muslims live in rented houses, yet the government has not provided land or double-bedroom houses to the poor.

Imran Pratapgarhi urged party members to strategically contest the upcoming assembly elections by utilizing available resources. He advised them to approach voters, similar to the tactics used in Karnataka, and expose the failures of the BRS government. He accused the BJP and KCR of engaging in communal politics.

MP Uttam Kumar Reddy dismissed the claims made by the Chief Minister’s Office regarding minority welfare as baseless. He pointed out that out of the allocated budget of Rs 15,980 crore, Rs 6,814 crore remained unspent. Uttam Kumar Reddy specifically mentioned the injustices in the Shadi Mubarak scheme and other welfare programs.

Sheikh Abdullah Sohail shared the minority strategy for the upcoming assembly elections. He announced a door-to-door campaign in 22 assembly constituencies where Muslims constitute more than 10 percent of the population. Various programs will be organized to engage minorities and bring them closer to the Congress. The Congress emphasized that they will contest the upcoming elections under the banner of the Congress slogan, reaffirming their commitment to the welfare of minorities.