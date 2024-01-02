Hyderabad: Congress, AIMIM cadre clash at Praja Palana centres in Old City

Hyderabad: Congress’ Hyderabad unit has been working tireless to strengthen its foothold in the AIMIM bastion — Hyderabad’s Old City — through Abhaya Hastham Praja Palana, programme, launched on December 28. Congress has been actively trying to translate the six-guarantee scheme into electoral support for the upcoming GHMC and Lok Sabha elections.

Since the launch of scheme, Congress leaders have been visiting the Praja Pallana centres and meeting the people. In Nampally, the Congress party leaders set up help desks for people. The party workers, who seem jubilant after the recent victory, are now hoping to make a mark in the local politics.

However, the AIMIM seems to be a formidable opponent as its cadre are holding the fort strong. So much so that skirmishes are being reported between AIMIM and Congress workers at many places. AIMIM leader Moosa and Congress workers reportedly quarreled at a Praja Palana centre, forcing police to intervene. The AIMIM leader had protested against Congress party workers’ presence inside the centre.

In Sultanshahi, situation turned worrisome when Mujeebullah Shareef, Congress’ Charminar candidate, and local AIMIM clashed. The Congress leader had visited the centre to review the progress of the programme. Police intervened and dispersed them.



Similar complained have poured in from many other parts of the city.

As the parliament election scheduled later in the year and GHMC elections after a couple of years will see more fireworks between two political parties.