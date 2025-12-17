Hyderabad Congress condemns Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over niqab removal

Hyderabad: Hyderabad district congress committee (DCC) president, Syed Khalid Saifullah, strongly condemned Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for allegedly pulling off a woman’s niqab during a recent government function, calling it a “shameful and unconstitutional act” that insults women and violates their dignity.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Saifullah said the incident was not just a case of bad behaviour but a direct assault on a woman’s right to privacy, dignity, and freedom to dress as per her choice – rights that are protected under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

“This is not just about one religion or one community. This concerns every mother, every sister, and every daughter of our country. The chief minister’s actions represent a misuse of power and a dangerous breach of a woman’s personal space. Such conduct is against the values of our Constitution and humanity,” Saifullah said.

He demanded immediate action against Nitish Kumar and urged the national commission for women (NCW) to intervene. “There must be accountability. Just making statements is not enough. If we remain silent today, such incidents will become normalised tomorrow,” he added.

The Hyderabad DCC also announced a peaceful demonstration on December 20, at 4 pm. The location of the protest will be confirmed once police permission has been secured.

“Our protest is not against a political party but against the violation of a woman’s honour. This is not a political issue – it is an issue of humanity and respect. Hyderabad will not stay silent when a woman is humiliated in public by someone in power,” he said.

Saifullah appealed to citizens across communities to join the protest and show solidarity. “We want the entire country to know that Hyderabad stands for women’s rights and freedom. No one has the right to insult a woman, no matter how high their position,” he said, adding that the National Commission for Women (NCW) should take suo motu cognisance of the matter.