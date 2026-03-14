Hyderabad: Congress jibes ‘Naam Narendra Kaam Surrender’ at protest against PM

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Saturday, March 14, held a massive protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Khairtabad in Hyderabad, alleging that the PM has compromised India’s interests with his recent actions.

Congress claimed that Modi agreed to the India-US trade deal under pressure from America due to the Adani bribery case and Epstein files, thereby surrendering India’s sovereignty.

In 2024, United States prosecutors indicted Gautam Adani and seven of his associates for their alleged involvement in a scheme to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes to Indian government officials to secure solar power contracts that were being funded by international investors, including those from the US.

Protestors, led by District Congress Committee President Motha Rohit Mudiraj, held a rally from Babu Jagjeevan Ram Statue in Basheerbagh to Jawaharlal Nehru Statue in Abids.

They carried a massive 100-foot banner reading “PM is compromised” and raised questions over Modi’s name appearing in Epstein files as well as Union Minister Hardeep Puri and then billionaire Anil Ambani’s link to the child sex offender.

On February 11, Rahul Gandhi, during the Union Budget Session, had claimed that Union Minister for Petroleum Puri and industrialist Ambani’s names had appeared several times in the Epstein filesm which were released by the United States Department of Justice on January 30.