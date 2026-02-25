‘Surrender’ Modi: Rahul says PM slipped to Israel amid US trade row

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, February 25, took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it has been more than 24 hours since he challenged the PM to scrap the India-US interim trade deal, and once again, he (Modi) has “quietly slipped off to Israel”.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, “Narendra ‘Surrender’ Modi, it’s been more than 24 hours since I challenged you to cancel the US Trade Deal — and once again, you’ve quietly slipped off to Israel.”

“At least once, you’ve already ‘danced and sung’ in Israel at Epstein’s behest – so this time, on whose orders will you strike a deal against the country’s interests and return?” the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha said.

नरेंद्र “सरेंडर” मोदी, आपको US Trade Deal रद्द करने की चुनौती दिए हुए 24 घंटे से ज़्यादा हो गए – आप फिर खामोशी से Israel निकल गए।



एक बार तो आप Epstein के कहने पर Israel में ‘dance and sing' कर ही चुके – अबकी बार वहां किसके कहने पर देश के हितों के ख़िलाफ़ सौदा कर के आएंगे?… pic.twitter.com/EpvXFOelcJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 25, 2026

Speaking in Bhopal, Gandhi on Tuesday had said the Indo-US interim trade deal was sealed under pressure and dared Prime Minister Modi to scrap the “anti-farmer” agreement, following the US Supreme Court ruling.

Addressing the ‘Kisan Mahachaupal’ rally, the former Congress chief had described the agreement as “an arrow in the heart of farmers”.

“After the US Supreme Court ruling on the trade deal (global tariffs), I challenge PM Modi to scrap it if he has courage…but he won’t be able to do so,” Gandhi had said.

In a major setback to Trump’s pivotal economic agenda for his second term, the US Supreme Court, in a 6-3 verdict, ruled that the tariffs imposed by the president on nations around the world were illegal and that he had exceeded his authority when he imposed the sweeping levies.

Gandhi has alleged that the prime minister approved the agreement under external pressure linked to the threat of releasing “Epstein files” and an ongoing criminal case involving industrialist Gautam Adani in the US.