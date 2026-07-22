Hyderabad: Congress leaders detained during Chalo Raj Bhavan stir

Hyderabad: Congress leaders, including state Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha and TPCC president Mahesh Goud, were prevented from participating in the Chalo Raj Bhavan protest on Wednesday, July 22, condemning the manhandling of their leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

Congress leaders, including state Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha and TPCC president Mahesh Goud, were prevented from participating in the Chalo Raj Bhavan protest on Wednesday, condemning the manhandling of their leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.



A huge flex of Prime… pic.twitter.com/An5dyMCOQr — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 22, 2026

The previous day, Opposition leaders staged a protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, demanding a discussion in the ongoing Monsoon Parliament on paper leaks and a deteriorating education system, and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

A huge flex of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ten heads, each head showing the face of his cabinet ministers, a reference to the Hindu mythological demon king Ravana, was paraded on the Raj Bhavan road. Chants of ‘Modishaahi taanashaahi nahi chalehi, nahi chalegi,’ echoed.

The Telangana Congress leaders and workers were taken to the Nampally Police Station.

Also Read Jagga Reddy blocks NH 65 in protest against arrest of Gandhis

Earlier in the day, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Jagga Reddy held a protest by blocking the Hyderabad-Mumbai highway (NH 65) at Pothireddipalli X Roads.

The roadblock continued for about an hour, bringing the highway traffic to a halt.

BJP launches counter protest

Meanwhile, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders staged a counter protest condemning the Opposition and accusing Rahul of violating security norms at the high-security zone

Telangana BJP leaders and workers staged a protest against Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of violating security norms during his demonstration outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/LbFKgle0rY — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 22, 2026

Tension erupted at Gandhi Bhavan as police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse Congress and BJP workers after protests turned chaotic. A reporter was reportedly injured in the head during the police action.