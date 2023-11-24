Hyderabad: Congress Malakpet candidate seeks action against CI for ‘favouring AIMIM’

Hyderabad: Congress candidate for Malakpet Assembly constituency Shaik Akbar has sought immediate action against Chaderghat circle inspector Prakash Reddy for stopping him from meeting people after Friday prayers and allegedly favouring AIMIM candidate.

In a letter addressed to the commissioner of police in Hyderabad, Akbar complained that he was stopped from meeting people outside Masjid Osmania in Malakpet on Friday.

In his letter, he alleged that the masjid imam was heard praising AIMIM and its committee during the Friday sermon. He also alleged that the imam was urging people to vote for AIMIM MLA Ahmed Balala to power again.

After the prayer was over, Akbar waited outside the mosque to meet and greet people, claiming that he did so without any pamphlets.

He alleged that he, along with his supporters, was insulted and asked to leave the vicinity of the mosque. A video of the incident shows Chaderghat CI stopping Akbar from meeting people and asking him not to stand in front of the mosque.

Akbar further alleged that a few AIMIM supporters were canvassing in and around the mosque to promote their party candidate. However, the CI, Prakash Reddy turned a blind eye to the AIMIM supporters and insulted him, it was alleged. Condemning the CI’s actions, Akbar requested the Hyderabad CP for immediate action against CI Prakash Reddy.

BRS, Congress workers meet Muslims after Friday prayers

In another video that surfaced on X, both BRS and Congress workers were seen peacefully meeting Muslims outside the Jama Masjid in Korutla (Jagtial) after Friday prayers.