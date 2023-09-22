Hyderabad: Congress manifesto committee holds its first meeting

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s (TPCC) manifesto committee, which is actively preparing the party’s manifesto, held its first meeting at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday, September 21.

Former ministers Ponnala Lakshmaiah, G Chinna Reddy amount other members participated in the meeting, headed by the chairman and MLA D Sridhar Babu.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Sridhar Babu said that the party’s assurances will reflect the people’s aspiration to witness change.

Also Read Congress will fulfill promises within 100 days: Revanth

He further said that the committee members will soon tour all the districts and prepare ‘local manifestos’ based on constituency-specific issues.

“The Congress is trustworthy. The BRS cheated the people by not fulfilling the promises made in its election manifestos,” added Sridhar Babu.

On the other hand, a group of aspirants for teacher posts reportedly met the committee members and expressed their apprehensions over the state government conducting the DSC examination to fill 13,500 vacant posts.

Sridhar Babu assured them that Congress will immediately conduct a mega DSC recruitment drive to fill those posts if it is voted to power in Telangana.

Additionally, faculty working in government degree colleges also met the committee members and made representation on their issues.

They demanded implementation of a GO for degree colleges’ guest faculty with auto-renewal, and consolidated pay for 12 months or a minimum time scale.

The committee members assured that their demands would also be included in Congress’ manifesto.

Recently, TPCC president, Revanth Reddy said that the Congress government in Telangana would ensure the swift implementation of six guarantees within the first 100 days of coming into power.

Revanth Reddy also mentioned plans to introduce new technology and cancel the Dharani portal if Congress comes to power.