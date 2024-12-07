Hyderabad: Congress MLA withdraws comment against Velama community

Hyderabad: A day after making a controversial remark against the Velama community, Congress MLA from Shadnagar Veerlapally Shankariah withdrew his statement on Saturday, December 7.

Following backlash over Shankariah’s remark, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud sought an explanation from the MLA. Retracting his statement Shankaraiah said, “My intention was not to abuse the entire Velama community but to raise objections over the social suppression of the Kalvakuntla family. The word Velama was intended for that family but not for the entire community. However, I withdraw my comments.”

Shankaraiah’s remark on the Velama community

On December 6, the Congress MLA threatened to attack the community in Telangana by saying, “As the Shadnagar MLA I’m telling you, I myself will resort to physical attacks against you Velamas.”

In response to the video, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha, whose family’s lineage is from the Velama community, questioned whether Shankaraiah’s remarks were the Congress’ official stand on it, and sought to know if chief minister A Revanth Reddy and TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud endorsed the MLA’s remarks against the community.

Velama community files complaint

Following the Congress MLA’s statement, the Velama community reacted strongly by lodging a police complaint in Jagtial and demanding an apology from Shankaraiah by Saturday evening.

They warned that failure to address the issue could lead to protests and further escalation of tensions. Leaders from the community criticised CM Revanth for “promoting” caste-based politics.

They stated that it is inappropriate for a leader in his position to encourage such divisive tactics.

The community emphasized that no political party can sustain itself if it fosters caste-based politics, urging leaders from both the Congress and BJP to take a stand on this issue.