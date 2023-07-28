Hyderabad: Congress revolt against monsoon mishandling outside GHMC office

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at the GHMC head office at Tank Bund on Friday, July 28, when Congress party workers attempted to lay siege accusing the KCR government of failing to handle heavy rainfall in the city.

The IMD department had declared Hyderabad as one of the nine districts on red alert after it witnessed continuous downpours in the last couple of days.

As it rains heavily in #Hyderabad and severe water-logging has occurred in several parts of the city, a large number of #Telangana #Congress leaders are marching towards the GHMC office to protest against the government. pic.twitter.com/l2edkcxY5q — Syed Ali 💙 (@syedalihyd) July 28, 2023

Leading the protests, Congress leader Anjan Kumar remarked chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao was ‘sleeping in his farmhouse in Pragathi Bhavan’.

“We demand the government offer Rs. 10,000 compensation along with free food and ration to families affected by the heavy rainfall,” he said.

Police were called in to control the situation. They agreed that a ten-member delegation can be allowed to enter the GHMC premises and submit their representation to the GHMC commissioner.

However, party workers were in no mood to listen to the police and attempted to enter the office by scaling the closed gates.

They continued to protest raising slogans of slogans “GHMC murdabad murdabad’, KTR down down‘ and ‘KTR teri tanashahi nahi chalengi’.

Finally, police detained the protestors and transferred them to different police stations.

However, Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao who managed to reach inside the building staged a protest in front of the lift on the ground floor.