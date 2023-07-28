Hyderabad: Musi River swells as gates of Osman Sagar, Himayat Sagar lifted

Water level in the Musi River at Moosarambagh and Chaderghat causeway is nearing the bridge

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 28th July 2023 3:00 pm IST
Musi River
Musi River [Image: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq]

Hyderabad: The level of the Musi River is rising after the authorities lifted four gates of two reservoirs, Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, to release the surplus water.

Amid the rising river level, the authorities have instructed the residents of low-lying areas to remain cautious and urged them to obey the instructions given by officials from various departments.

Precautionary steps are being taken as the water level in the Musi River at Moosarambagh and Chaderghat causeway is nearing the bridge.

In addition to these two areas, residents of Jiyaguda, Puranapul, Durganagar, and Saroornagar have also been alerted.

Meanwhile, authorities have closed exit 2 and 7 of ORR due to waterlogging.

