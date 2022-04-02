Hyderabad: Congress welcomes SC notice to EFLU over OBC quota

Hyderabad: All India Congress Committee (AICC) national spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Friday expressed his delight at the Supreme Court’s issuance of notices to English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) for violating the 27 percent rule on reservations and roster for OBCs, lack of transparency in the recruitment process and release of notification for 58 faculty posts during the lockdown.

He thanked the court and described the decision as a step forward in the path of justice for OBCs across the nation.

Sravan has been fighting against the injustice being meted out to OBCs in admissions as well as recruitment by the administration of EFLU and the University of Hyderabad (UoH) for quite some time. His contention was that though 63 OBC faculty members were supposed to be recruited out of the UGC sanctioned strength of 238, currently there are only 25 OBCs working at EFLU.

He has previously fought alongside the National Commission for the Backward Classes against the injustice toward OBCs in administration by EFLU. Sravan said that of the 236 faculty posts in EFLU, the OBC faculty must fill 64 posts but only 27 OBC faculties were working on those posts. He also said that no OBC candidate was selected either as a professor or associate professor during any direct recruitment.

The Congress leader has claimed that out of eight sanctioned posts of professors and 17 associate professors, not a single candidate was selected from the OBCs.

He also alleged that EFLU had made sure that not many candidates could apply for faculty posts by not allowing them to apply online. HE added that the university had recruited posts with the kin and kith of those working in the administration, advertising only eight positions for the OBCs in notification I/2020.

EFLU secured an order from the high court and appointed 25 out of 58 posts advertised. Consequently, Sravan filed a petition for Special Leave to Appeal (C) No. 20997/2021 in the Supreme Court.

In early 2021, Sravan slammed the EFLU administration for allegedly violating the Backward Classes (BC) reservation in the roster in Ph.D. admissions and faculty recruitments.