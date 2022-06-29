Hyderabad conjoined twins defy all odds, pass intermediate exam

Hyderabad conjoined twins
Veena and Vani from Hyderabad (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad: A conjoined twins defied all the odds and passed the Telangana Intermediate examinations with first-class score on Tuesday.

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Tuesday announced results for its students of inter 1st year and 2nd year. Over nine lakh students appeared for both TSBIE inter first and second-year exams conducted in May.

Among the candidates were Veena and Vani, conjoined twins who passed the examination with first-class marks. On this occasion Satyavathi Rathod, Minister for Tribal and Women and Child Welfare, Telangana extended special greetings to the Veena and Vani. She further had special congratulations to the officers who assisted the Veena and Vani.

Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy announced the results in which over 60 per cent of students in both second and first cleared the exam.

