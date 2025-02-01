Hyderabad: Constable, bouncer wounded as man opens fire at Prism pub

The police personnel from the central crime station went to the pub to arrest the accused, a suspected thief, when he opened fire at them.

CCS constable and bouncer injured in firing at Prism Club in Gachibowli.

Hyderabad: A constable and a bouncer received bullet wounds when a suspected thief opened fire at them at the Prism Pub in Gachibowli on Saturday, February 1.

The firing happened when central crime station constable Venkat Ram Reddy had gone to the pub to arrest a suspected thief named Prabhakar. At the sight of the constable, Prabhakar opened fire, resulting in a bullet piercing Reddy’s left foot.

The injured constable and the bouncer were shifted to the Continental Hospitals for treatment. The police, with the support of other bouncers, arrested the accused.

Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty visited the injured constable at the hospital and inquired about his health condition.

More details are awaited.

