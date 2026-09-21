Hyderabad constable dies in suspected suicide in Moosarambagh

Hyderabad: A police constable allegedly died by suicide in Moosarambagh on Monday, September 21.

The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Muthe Chandrasekhar, who was posted as a writer at Amberpet Headquarters.

Before the incident, Chandrasekhar reportedly spoke to a woman, with whom he was reportedly in an affair, through a video call and told her that he was going to die by suicide.

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After becoming concerned about his statement, the woman alerted Chaitanyapuri police.

Soon after receiving the information from the Chaitanyapuri police, Malakpet police reached the location. However, by the time police reached the spot, Chandrasekhar had ended his life and was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

The police shifted the body to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination and registered a case; an investigation is underway.