B Tech student in Hyderabad dies 18 days after marriage

The complainant alleged that her daughter was subjected to physical and mental harassment by her husband over additional dowry.

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Hyderabad: A 20-year-old B Tech student died allegedly by suicide in Hyderabad just days after her marriage on Friday, September 18.

The deceased, Pallavi, was pursuing B. Tech at Kommuri Prathap Reddy Institute of Technology. She was married to Srikanth Reddy, a constable working at Chaitanyapuri Police Station, on August 30. Pallavi’s mother filed a complaint with the Ghatkesar police.

The complainant alleged that her daughter was subjected to physical and mental harassment from her husband over additional dowry. Distressed by the alleged harassment, she jumped from the three-storey college building.

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Pallavi was initially shifted to Neelima Hospital in Jeedimetla and later moved to Srikara Hospital in Medipally for better treatment. However, she succumbed to her injuries.

The Ghatkesar police registered a case, and an investigation is underway.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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