Hyderabad consumer finds fungus in Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate

Hyderabad: A quick treat turned into a nightmare when a Hyderabad man discovered fungus in his Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate. Sharing images of the contaminated chocolate on X, the user called upon the company to take action against the sickening discovery.

The user shared four images highlighting the condition of the Cadbury Dairy Milk covered in white mould. A hole also formed on the chocolate which had melted and deformed from the sides.

The user pointed out that the Cadbury Dairy Milk was manufactured in January 2024. “Expiry is best before 12 months from manufacture. Found them like this when I opened it. Look into this @DairyMilkIn (sic)” said the consumer in a post on X.

The manufacturing of these dairy milk is January 2024, expiry is best before 12 months from manufacture.



— That Hyderabadi pilla (@goooofboll) April 27, 2024

The post quickly gained attention, and the concerned citizens on X commented, “Why do people still buy and eat Cadbury chocolates, especially dairy milk, in India? These are the worst chocolates with poor quality and poor taste made for the Indian market.”

“It’s the fault of the store, shop, and distributor. They have to be stored and transported at the recommended temperatures. Most of the shopkeepers are not maintaining shop or refrigerator temperatures,” said another.

Cadbury acknowledged the complaint and said, “Mondelez India Foods Private Limited (formerly Cadbury India Ltd.) endeavours to maintain the highest quality standards, and we regret to note that you have had an unpleasant experience.”

— Cadbury Dairy Milk (@DairyMilkIn) April 29, 2024

Recently, Cadbury Dairy Milk was caught in another controversy after a complaint was logged against it by a metro-goer who found a worm in a bar of chocolate purchased from Ratnadeep at the Ameerpet metro station.

After conducting thorough inspections, Mondelez India Foods Private Limited (formerly Cadbury India Ltd) issued an official statement holding Ratnadeep Retail liable, stating that the retailer had stored the chocolate in the open and the “hygiene standards in the outlet had not been kept” as per the norms printed on the back of each pack.